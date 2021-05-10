BTS Photos from “Chief Daddy 2” We’re Currently Loving

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

43 mins ago

 on

The buzz surrounding EbonyLife Films’ upcoming second part of the film is continuing to build and now the first look at photos of the cast have been released.

In August 2020, it was announced that “Chief Daddy 2” will be released this year, 2021, and will be available exclusively on Netflix.

And from the BTS photos and clips, Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Falz, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Kate Henshaw, Beverly Naya, Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia‘, Patience Ozokwor, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Rachel Oniga, and Joke Silva will be making an appearance again. Also, Niyi Akinmolayan will be retaining his directorial role.

Giving fans a first glimpse straight from the set of the movie, some of the casts shared a few photos from behind the scene and we really can’t wait to see the magic they are creating.

Check on it:

