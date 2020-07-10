Bankulli, Juls Baby, Lil Nas X – Meet the Recording Academy Member Class of 2020

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Bankulli and Juls Baby are among the 2,321 people invited to join the Recording Academy!

The class of 2020 was announced on Thursday, and is made up of artists, instrumentalists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and other music professionals.

Both Bankuli and Juls Baby shared on their social media that they’ve been invited to join, the two among the 8% of world music artists who make up the 2020 class.

Bankulli wrote on his Instagram:

I have been invited to become a part of the new @RecordingAcademy member class, I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate, represent, and give back to the music and its creators.

And Juls on his Twitter:

For the culture @RecordingAcad || any opportunity to push our music and our culture to the masses all over the world I’ll take it!

Also invited to join the academy was Lil Nas XVictoria Monet and Gunna. Academy interim president, Harvey Mason Jr shared that the academy is committed to inclusive representation. He said:

While this progress signifies meaningful impact, there’s still more work to be done.

We’ll continue to fight to achieve inclusive representation across gender, race, age, national origin, sexual orientation, and beyond within our community. Furthermore, we’re excited to see how the contributions of the incoming new member class will help inspire meaningful change within the music industry.

Congratulations to the new members!

