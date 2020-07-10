“Bad marriage for life!” – Watch Jada & Will Smith discuss Affairs on “Red Table Talk”

Marriages aren’t always simple, straightforward things, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have shown us all on Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

After the August Alsina interview came out and the internet went crazy with it, Jada shared that she was bringing herself “to the table.”

Some news claimed that Jada denied the affair, and that Will said he never gave his permission like August claimed.

Well, now they’re telling the whole truth on Jada’s “Red Table Talk.”

Jada, on the show on Friday, admitted to the affair, and implied that Will had one of his too.

The road to forever is long and winding, they shared. “That’s just part of it,” they said. “We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life!’

See the episode below: