Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships

"Bad marriage for life!" - Watch Jada & Will Smith discuss Affairs on "Red Table Talk"

BN TV Music

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel’s "Boys Are Bad"

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix "Blood & Water" Cast Cindy & Natasha Play a Fun Game of "Talk That Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sunkanmi makes a Tough Decision on Episode 6 (Boundaries) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV

Binge-Watch Four Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show "Family Feud Africa"

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Yemmie’s Beans & Corn Pottage Recipe this Weekend

BN TV

Let Telande World Teach You How to Whip Up “Stuffed Plantain Boats”

BN TV

Patricia Bright is Answering all Your Questions on this Fun Vlog

BN TV Scoop

It Was a Japanese-Themed Surprise Party for Morayo Brown's 40th Birthday

BN TV

Wasiu and Simi clear the air on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

“Bad marriage for life!” – Watch Jada & Will Smith discuss Affairs on “Red Table Talk”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attends the premiere of Disney’s “Aladdin” at El Capitan Theatre on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Marriages aren’t always simple, straightforward things, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have shown us all on Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

After the August Alsina interview came out and the internet went crazy with it, Jada shared that she was bringing herself “to the table.”

Some news claimed that Jada denied the affair, and that Will said he never gave his permission like August claimed.

Well, now they’re telling the whole truth on Jada’s  “Red Table Talk.”

Jada, on the show on Friday, admitted to the affair, and implied that Will had one of his too.

The road to forever is long and winding, they shared. “That’s just part of it,” they said. “We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life!’

See the episode below:

Jada Brings Herself to the Table

Jada and Will address the recent headlines and share their journey of finding peace through pain.

Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, July 10, 2020

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: How Do You Approach Learning?

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Ask Shade: My Uncle’s Covid-Related Death Is Making My Mum Consider Asking My Father To Write a Will

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Advertisement
css.php