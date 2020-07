Former Chocolate City President and one of Africa’s finest disc jockeys, DJ Lambo, drops the “Shark House Mix.”

Popularly called The Shark of The Ocean, DJ Lambo follows up her 2019 single “Way” which features Ckay with this mix that’s perfect for getting you off your feet.

The mix is an unmissable blend of afro-house and house music, beautifully crafted by the multi-talented DJ as she prepares for her upcoming album.

Listen and enjoy: