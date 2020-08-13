Burna Boy’s New Album “Twice As Tall” Is Totally Worth The Wait | Listen to the Full Album

Connect with us

Burna Boy's New Album "Twice As Tall" Is Totally Worth The Wait

Yay! Sinach has been Nominated for 2020 Dove Awards | See full list of Nominees

New Music: Dr. Kells - Jonz

Are You Feeling Seyi Shay’s New Look?

Crayon just wants to Enjoy Himself while Making Music | Read our Exclusive Interview

New Video: Marvio & Larry Gaaga - Juju Ways

Kaliné renders a Beautiful Cover of Mayorkun's "Of Lagos"

New Video: Acetune & Larry Gaaga - Closer

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Master KG's Single “Jersusalema” feat. Nocembo & Burna Boy

Cuppy's "Jollof on the Jet" Video featuring Rema & Rayvanny is Here

Burna Boy promised, and he has delivered!

His “Twice as Tall” album is here.

The year started off great for the Afrofusion artiste Burna Boy with hits like “Wonderful”, and “Odogwu”.

The song on the album takes stock of his accomplishments, vulnerabilities, and how he encourages ambition and perseverance against long odds. He also lashes out at racism, exploitation and widespread misconceptions about Africa. The songs on “Twice as Tall” hold echoes of Nigeria, South Africa, Jamaica and the United State. The momentum is crisp and nonstop as the songs draw on — among many other things — Zulu choir singing, electronic dance music, alt-R&B and the patterns of West African marimbas and Zimbabwean thumb pianos.

Twice As Tall” see features from Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour, O.G. trio Naughty By Nature, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and U.K. rapper Stormzy. The effort rounds out at 15 songs and also include production from Timbaland, Mike Dean and executive produced by Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy.

Burna Boy says:

This album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same. I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen. 🦍 #TWICEASTALL

Listen to the album below.

Secret Flame – Album Intro

Level Up feat. Youssou N’Dour

 

Alarm Clock

 

Bebo

 

Comma

 

No Fit Vex

 

Bank On It

 

Real Life feat. Stormzy

 

23

 

Naughty by Nature feat. Naughty By Nature

 

Way Too Big

 

Wetin Dey Sup

 

Monsters You Made feat. Chris Martin

 

Time Flies feat. Sauti Sol

 

Onyeka (Baby)

