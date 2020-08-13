Burna Boy’s New Album “Twice As Tall” Is Totally Worth The Wait | Listen to the Full Album

Burna Boy promised, and he has delivered!

His “Twice as Tall” album is here.

The year started off great for the Afrofusion artiste Burna Boy with hits like “Wonderful”, and “Odogwu”.

The song on the album takes stock of his accomplishments, vulnerabilities, and how he encourages ambition and perseverance against long odds. He also lashes out at racism, exploitation and widespread misconceptions about Africa. The songs on “Twice as Tall” hold echoes of Nigeria, South Africa, Jamaica and the United State. The momentum is crisp and nonstop as the songs draw on — among many other things — Zulu choir singing, electronic dance music, alt-R&B and the patterns of West African marimbas and Zimbabwean thumb pianos.

“Twice As Tall” see features from Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour, O.G. trio Naughty By Nature, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and U.K. rapper Stormzy. The effort rounds out at 15 songs and also include production from Timbaland, Mike Dean and executive produced by Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy.

Burna Boy says: