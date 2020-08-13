Music
Burna Boy’s New Album “Twice As Tall” Is Totally Worth The Wait | Listen to the Full Album
Burna Boy promised, and he has delivered!
His “Twice as Tall” album is here.
The year started off great for the Afrofusion artiste Burna Boy with hits like “Wonderful”, and “Odogwu”.
The song on the album takes stock of his accomplishments, vulnerabilities, and how he encourages ambition and perseverance against long odds. He also lashes out at racism, exploitation and widespread misconceptions about Africa. The songs on “Twice as Tall” hold echoes of Nigeria, South Africa, Jamaica and the United State. The momentum is crisp and nonstop as the songs draw on — among many other things — Zulu choir singing, electronic dance music, alt-R&B and the patterns of West African marimbas and Zimbabwean thumb pianos.
“Twice As Tall” see features from Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour, O.G. trio Naughty By Nature, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and U.K. rapper Stormzy. The effort rounds out at 15 songs and also include production from Timbaland, Mike Dean and executive produced by Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy.
This album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same. I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen. 🦍 #TWICEASTALL
Listen to the album below.
Secret Flame – Album Intro
Level Up feat. Youssou N’Dour
Alarm Clock
Bebo
Comma
No Fit Vex
Bank On It
Real Life feat. Stormzy
23
Naughty by Nature feat. Naughty By Nature
Way Too Big
Wetin Dey Sup
Monsters You Made feat. Chris Martin
Time Flies feat. Sauti Sol