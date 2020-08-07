Youssou N’Dour, Chris Martin, Sauti Sol – Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Burna Boy teases his highly anticipated album “Twice As Tall” with the official track list.

The 15- track album features UK rapper, Stormzy, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin, Naughty By Nature, and Senegalese singer, song writer and politician Youssou N’Dour.

The African giant revealed the track list on his Instagram. Find out everything you need to know about “Twice As Tall” HERE.

View the track list below: