Dr Dolor Entertainment is proud to present its latest artiste, the talented Afin Osha (real name Ekene Austine Mgbanwa) as he drops his debut single “Mosquito.”

“Mosquito” sees Afin Osha in his element as he assures his love interest of an undying affection.

“Mosquito” was produced by JaySynths Beatz and is available for streaming and download on all platforms.

Listen and enjoy:

Download.