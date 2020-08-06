Here’s All You Need to Know about Burna Boy’s Upcoming “Twice As Tall” Album

With the release of his world celebrated album, “African Giant“, Burna Boy has cemented his standing as the reigning king of Afrobeat.

While the world awaits the arrival of “Twice As Tall” on August 13, fans are certain the upcoming album is nothing like they’ve ever experienced before.

The award-winning Afrobeat singer is letting us into his world of music, giving us all the deets on the upcoming album, the featured artists, producers, and the representation of the African continent.

We can never forget how Angelique Kidjo dedicated the 2020 Grammy Award for world music to Burna Boy and “African Giant”. The three-time Grammy winner held up the trophy, praising him as a young African artist who is “changing the way our continent is perceived.”

Burna Boy, speaking to the New York Times, revealed that “Twice As Tall” houses 15 tracks featuring international acts such as Sauti Sol, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Naughty by Nature, and Youssou N’Dour. With production credits to Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, Anderson Paak and Timbaland.

Admiring Burna Boy for his style of music and the representation of Africa, Diddy said:

The thing that I learned about him is the importance of what he’s doing for his nation and representing the people that aren’t really heard globally. Through this album, I think it’s important for Africa to be heard. And so it’s bigger than just an album. He’s not just on a musical artist trip. He’s a revolutionary. His conviction is serious.