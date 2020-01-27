“This is for Burna Boy” Check out the Sweet Moment Angelique Kidjo Dedicated her Grammy to the African Giant 🦍

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Angelique Kidjo, winner of Best World Music Album for “Celia” poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

While Burna Boy lost out on his first chance to win a Grammy Award, the eventual winner, Angelique Kidjo, made it all worth it by dedicating her fourth Grammy award to him.

The Beninois singer won the World Best Music Album category at the 62nd Grammy Awards for her album, “Celia” and during her acceptance speech, Kidjo dedicated the award to Burna Boy, who she described as one of the young artists from Africa changing the way Africa is perceived. She said:

Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm. And the time has come. This is for Burna Boy. Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.

This is Angelique Kidjo’s fourth Grammy win in nine nominations. Her first win came in 2007 in the Best Contemporary World Music category. She also picked a Grammy each in the Best World Music Album category in 2014 and 2015 for the albums “Eve” and “Sings” respectively.

