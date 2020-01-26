Burna Boy didn’t Win at the #GRAMMYs but He’s Always a Winner to Us

Burna Boy may not have won at the 2020 Grammys, but he remains a winner with us!

Angelique Kidjo won the Best World Music Album award at the ceremony, and even she acknowledged the greatness of Burna at the award, dedicating the award to him.

He really does deserve all the praise, giving us the phenomenal album “African Giant” just after delivering the great “Outside.”

His wins in 2019, too, were phenomenal, with a widely successful world tour, and his album being the most streamed in Africa.

We really are proud of him.