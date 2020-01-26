Connect with us

Burna Boy didn't Win at the #GRAMMYs but He's Always a Winner to Us

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyoncé & JAY-Z, Naomi Campbell, Trevor Noah Spotted at the Clive Davis 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Nollywood's Crème de la Crème set to give us an ICONIC Show at the Moët & Chandon Film Gala

Munachi Mbonu proves that You are Never too Young to be an Author with Her New Book, Father's Will

Atlantic Hall School is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary & 2 Billion Naira Fundraiser

Sujimoto receives Royal Recognition & Award of Excellence from the Ooni of Ife

Alexander-Julian and H&M Hosted A Dinner To Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Mens , And it was Lit!

These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

35 mins ago

Burna Boy may not have won at the 2020 Grammys, but he remains a winner with us!

Angelique Kidjo won the Best World Music Album award at the ceremony, and even she acknowledged the greatness of Burna at the award, dedicating the award to him.

He really does deserve all the praise, giving us the phenomenal album “African Giant” just after delivering the great “Outside.”

His wins in 2019, too, were phenomenal, with a widely successful world tour, and his album being the most streamed in Africa.

We really are proud of him.

