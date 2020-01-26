Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Universal Music Group’s CEO/Chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge hosted the annual Artist Showcase on the Saturday of the Grammy weekend to celebrate the industry’s biggest accomplishments of the past year.

The event took place at West Hollywood’s Milk Studios, and was presented by Citi and Lenovo.

Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage performed her hit songs at the event, which was attended by celebrities such as Maggie Rogers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Mandy Moore, Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz, Island Records’ founder Chris Blackwell, Scott Borchetta, John Janick, Jacquelyn Saturn and so many more.

Check out the photos below.