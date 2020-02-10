Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Just in case you missed what Burna Boy wore to the recently concluded Grammys Award, the “African Giant” has something for you.

Burna Boy is unarguably one of the most relevant musicians out of Africa, but his unique music and poise isn’t the only thing that makes him stand-out. There’s his style, too.

And this is all thanks to his stylist, Ronami Ogulu, who styled him in a patterned two-piece suit from Tokyo James which he accessorized with his signature Fela Kuti diamond pendant around his neck.

Scroll through to see

Photo Credit: burnaboygram