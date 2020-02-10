These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

We know you must have heard stories of a whole family excelling at a particular career, but we have one for you we’re sure you’ll love.

Let’s introduce to you, five sisters from the Aliu family who all happen to be doctors. Their medical specialities include neuro-surgery, gynaecology, plastic surgery, family health and public health.

Isn’t that great!

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was so impressed with them, dropped a comment on Twitter saying, “Awesome. If you educate a woman, you educate the family and the community”.

Awesome. If you educate a woman, you educate the family and the community. https://t.co/t6iIqRGZWb — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 10, 2020

Check out the photo below.

Photo Credit: fattybold