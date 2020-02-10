Connect with us

These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Meet the Ugandan Wonder Child "Fresh Kid" Who is Breaking Boundaries 💪

A Fisherman - That's What Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He'd Grow Up to Be

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

We know you must have heard stories of a whole family excelling at a particular career, but we have one for you we’re sure you’ll love.

Let’s introduce to you, five sisters from the Aliu family who all happen to be doctors. Their medical specialities include neuro-surgery, gynaecology, plastic surgery, family health and public health.

Isn’t that great!

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was so impressed with them, dropped a comment on Twitter saying, “Awesome. If you educate a woman, you educate the family and the community”.

Check out the photo below.

Photo Credit: fattybold

