Vanessa Bryant is Being Strong for Her Daughters & Everyone Else Suffering From Grief

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s heartbreaking, Vanessa Bryant‘s Instagram post about suffering from the grief of losing her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

Gigi “had so much life to live,” she wrote, and she’s unable to come to terms with the fact that both Gigi and Kobe are gone.

She knows this is a part of the grieving process, she continued, but “just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.”

It’s so heartbreaking, and we continue to wish her the strength and fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

BellaNaija.com

