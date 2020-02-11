Vanessa Bryant is Being Strong for Her Daughters & Everyone Else Suffering From Grief

It’s heartbreaking, Vanessa Bryant‘s Instagram post about suffering from the grief of losing her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

Gigi “had so much life to live,” she wrote, and she’s unable to come to terms with the fact that both Gigi and Kobe are gone.

She knows this is a part of the grieving process, she continued, but “just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.”

It’s so heartbreaking, and we continue to wish her the strength and fortitude to bear this tragic loss.