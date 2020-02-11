Movies & TV
The Cast Members of “Skinny Girl in Transit” Are All Ready for Season 6!
Since the release of the trailer for “Skinny Girl in Transit“, we’ve been counting down days to the release of the first episode of the new season.
Again, let’s meet the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated web series.
The Ndani TV web series, which will premiere on Valentine’s Day, stars Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, Chioma Okoli, and Bisola Aiyeola, amongst others.
Check out the photos of the cast.
La Familia
The Ladies
And the Gentlemen
