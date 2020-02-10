It’s Coming! Watch the Trailer for the New Season of ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’💃🏽

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Who else is screaming?! We don’t know about you, but we’re super excited that one of our favourite web series, ‘Skinny Girl in Transit (SGIT)‘ is almost here.

The main character of the series, Tiwalade (Abimbola Craig), will continue her story in the new season. According to Ndani TV, Season 6 of SGIT will premiere on Friday, February 14th, 2020 which happens to Valentine’s Day… Yippie!!

Watch the trailer below.

css.php