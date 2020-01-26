Connect with us

News

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

News

Ugandan Climate Activist, Vanessa Nakate Calls Out US Media Outlet For Cropping Her out of a Group Photo

News

Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

News

Federal Government & South West Governors reach an Agreement over Amotekun

News

The US is Putting an End to "Birth Tourism"

News

Tinder is Adding a Panic Button Feature for Dates that Go Wrong

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kobe Bryant

TMZ is reporting that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.

According to TMZ, Kobe, 41, was travelling with “at least 3 other people” in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas and a fire broke out.

5 people have been confirmed dead, TMZ reports, and Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board.

Kobe played for the Los Angeles Lakes for 20 years, winning NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs, and becoming the league MVP in 2008.

He recently won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball.”

He and wife, Vanessa, had their fourth child in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The story is said to still be developing.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ohons Obarein: Starting Your Year with Purpose

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Advertisement
css.php