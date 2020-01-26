Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

TMZ is reporting that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.

According to TMZ, Kobe, 41, was travelling with “at least 3 other people” in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas and a fire broke out.

5 people have been confirmed dead, TMZ reports, and Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board.

Kobe played for the Los Angeles Lakes for 20 years, winning NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs, and becoming the league MVP in 2008.

He recently won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball.”

He and wife, Vanessa, had their fourth child in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The story is said to still be developing.