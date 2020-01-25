Connect with us

News

A Ugandan Climate Activist is Accusing a US Media Outlet of Racism for Cropping her out of a Group Photo

News

Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

News

Federal Government & South West Governors reach an Agreement over Amotekun

News

The US is Putting an End to "Birth Tourism"

News

Tinder is Adding a Panic Button Feature for Dates that Go Wrong

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

Greece elects its First Female President - Katerina Sakellaropoulou

News

A Ugandan Climate Activist is Accusing a US Media Outlet of Racism for Cropping her out of a Group Photo

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan climate activist, has accused a US media outlet of racism for cropping her out of a photograph taken alongside fellow climate activists Greta Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson in Davos.

Vanessa revealed, in an emotional video via Twitter, that various media outlets, especially AP News agency, cropped her out of the photo and for the first time in her life she “understood the definition of the word racism”.

According to BBC News, David Ake, AP’s Director of Photography, made a statement on the issue, pointing out that there was “no ill intent.”

He wrote:

The photographer was trying to get a picture out fast under tight deadline and cropped it purely on composition grounds because he thought the building in the background was distracting.

When we went back to add more pictures to the report, which we almost always do when we are working under very tight deadlines, we added additional pictures with different crops.

AP has since removed the cropped photo.

See the photo for yourself:

Photo Credit: Vanessa_vash

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php