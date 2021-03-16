Connect with us

Events

Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

Events

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System announces the launch of the New Quick Response Payment Solution

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Promotions

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

BN TV Events Music

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

Career Events

US Consulate celebrates 120 Graduates of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Here's how You can attend Landwey's Open House & Lavadia Series 2 unveiling | March 12th & 13th

Events

Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 and Emanuella Samuel, Mo Salah and Vanessa Nakate others were winners at the 2021 Awards.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Nigeria’s comedy star, Emanuella – by public voting – took home the African Social Media Star prize as Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah won the Favourite African Star award at the 2021 Awards.

Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate also emerged as ‘Together for Good’ winner for her efforts in promoting climate justice pledged to “continue educating the society about the effects of climate change”.

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, “Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. 🙈 I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”. The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”. “Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.

Commenting on his win, Mo Salah said “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the Favourite African Star Award, thank you, everyone, for voting for me and remember to stay safe.”

See the full list of winners

(AFRICA) 

FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR 

Emanuella

TOGETHER FOR GOOD (AFRICA) 

Vanessa Nakate

FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR 

MO-SALAH

(TELEVISION) 

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW 

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW 

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES 

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR 

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR 

Jace Norman

(FILM) 

FAVORITE MOVIE 

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS 

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR 

Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE 

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE 

Anna Kendrick

(MUSIC)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST 

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST 

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP 

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION 

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG 

“Dynamite” – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR 

BTS

(OTHER CATEGORIES) 

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR 

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR 

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR 

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR 

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME 

Among Us

FAVORITE BABY 

Baby Shark

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About
Advertisement
css.php