Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 and Emanuella Samuel, Mo Salah and Vanessa Nakate others were winners at the 2021 Awards.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Nigeria’s comedy star, Emanuella – by public voting – took home the African Social Media Star prize as Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah won the Favourite African Star award at the 2021 Awards.

Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate also emerged as ‘Together for Good’ winner for her efforts in promoting climate justice pledged to “continue educating the society about the effects of climate change”.

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, “Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. 🙈 I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”. The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”. “Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.

Commenting on his win, Mo Salah said “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the Favourite African Star Award, thank you, everyone, for voting for me and remember to stay safe.”

See the full list of winners

(AFRICA)

FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Emanuella

TOGETHER FOR GOOD (AFRICA)

Vanessa Nakate

FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR

MO-SALAH

(TELEVISION)

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman

(FILM)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick

(MUSIC)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS

(OTHER CATEGORIES)

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

FAVORITE BABY

Baby Shark