Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star
Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 and Emanuella Samuel, Mo Salah and Vanessa Nakate others were winners at the 2021 Awards.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more.
Nigeria’s comedy star, Emanuella – by public voting – took home the African Social Media Star prize as Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah won the Favourite African Star award at the 2021 Awards.
Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate also emerged as ‘Together for Good’ winner for her efforts in promoting climate justice pledged to “continue educating the society about the effects of climate change”.
Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, “Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. 🙈 I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”. The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”. “Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.
Commenting on his win, Mo Salah said “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the Favourite African Star Award, thank you, everyone, for voting for me and remember to stay safe.”
See the full list of winners
(AFRICA)
FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Emanuella
TOGETHER FOR GOOD (AFRICA)
Vanessa Nakate
FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR
MO-SALAH
(TELEVISION)
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman
(FILM)
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick
(MUSIC)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
“Dynamite” – BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS
(OTHER CATEGORIES)
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
FAVORITE BABY
Baby Shark