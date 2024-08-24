Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially stepped into the world of parenthood. Justin shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of their newborn son’s tiny foot. Their baby boy, named Jack Blues Bieber, was welcomed with the heartfelt caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

The couple first revealed their pregnancy in May during a dual celebration of their vow renewal and maternity shoot. They shared a beautiful carousel of videos and photos from a photoshoot in a serene field, with Hailey cradling her baby bump in a flowing, lacy white dress.

Since tying the knot in September 2018, the Canadian singer and beauty entrepreneur have been open about their desire to start a family. In an interview with GQ last October, Hailey shared that motherhood “is something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

Congratulations to the Biebers on this precious new chapter.