Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

Omah Lay Talks "Moving," "Holy Ghost" & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

Falz & Crayon Explore Love in "How Many" Music Video

BNXN Embraces Success & Glamour in Music Video of New Single "Phenomena"

Guchi Set to Release a Captivating Summer Anthem “No Touching”

Larry Gaaga Teams Up with Wizard Chan & Ayo Maff in New "Fountain" Video

Watch D'banj in the New Music Video of the "Koko" Anthem

Niniola & Pheelz Ignite Chemistry in New "Formula" Video

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Ayra Starr Rocks Afro Nation Detroit with “Bloody Samaritan” & "Woman Commando"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially stepped into the world of parenthood. Justin shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of their newborn son’s tiny foot. Their baby boy, named Jack Blues Bieber, was welcomed with the heartfelt caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

The couple first revealed their pregnancy in May during a dual celebration of their vow renewal and maternity shoot. They shared a beautiful carousel of videos and photos from a photoshoot in a serene field, with Hailey cradling her baby bump in a flowing, lacy white dress.

Since tying the knot in September 2018, the Canadian singer and beauty entrepreneur have been open about their desire to start a family. In an interview with GQ last October, Hailey shared that motherhood “is something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

Congratulations to the Biebers on this precious new chapter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

