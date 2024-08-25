Experience the Boundless Love of God in Limoblaze’s “No Greater Love” feat. Joe L Barnes

Gospel artist Limoblaze has released the music video for his latest track, “No Greater Love,” from his newly launched album, “Young & Chosen.” The song features American songwriter and worship leader Joe L Barnes.

In “No Greater Love,” Limoblaze and Joe L Barnes celebrate God’s boundless and unwavering love. The lyrics convey a deep sense of gratitude and reverence for God’s goodness and faithfulness. Joe L Barnes’ chorus highlights God’s holiness and goodness, affirming that there is no greater love than His.

Limoblaze’s verse narrates a personal journey of faith, addressing doubts and fears with reminders of God’s steadfast provision and presence. The refrain, delivered in a blend of English and Urhobo—a Nigerian language—underscores the singer’s trust in God, entrusting the uncertainties of tomorrow to Him.

The music video is directed by Karl Chiketa, with cinematography by Karl Chiketa and Dillon Coke.

Watch the video below