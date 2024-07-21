Limoblaze Drops Uplifting New Single “Holy Father”

Gospel artist Limoblaze offers a heartfelt prayer for divine intervention in his new single, “Holy Father.”

Accompanied by a music video, the song finds Limoblaze yearning for God’s kingdom to come and His will to be done on Earth. Lyrics like “Holy Father, let Your kingdom come / Let Your will be done” echo throughout the track.

“Holy Father” serves as the latest single from Limoblaze’s upcoming album, “Young & Chosen,” arriving on August 23rd.

