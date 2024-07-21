Connect with us

Limoblaze Drops Uplifting New Single "Holy Father"

Tomike Adeoye Shares Her Balancing Act on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

Fringe & Flow: A Sultry Vacation Look We Can't Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee

Chike Gets Introspective in "Man Not God" Music Video

Zozo Says No to Kitchen Chaos in Episode 8 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Tony Elumelu Connects with Music Icons, ASAP Rocky & REMA, at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Watch Davido, BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel in Music Video of "Ogechi" Remix

Niniola's "Formula" feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single "Fire on Me"

Meet the Star Behind Sharleen: Rayxia Ojo Talks "Supacell" & Her Nigerian Roots

Limoblaze Drops Uplifting New Single "Holy Father"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel artist Limoblaze offers a heartfelt prayer for divine intervention in his new single, “Holy Father.”

Accompanied by a music video, the song finds Limoblaze yearning for God’s kingdom to come and His will to be done on Earth. Lyrics like “Holy Father, let Your kingdom come / Let Your will be done” echo throughout the track.

“Holy Father” serves as the latest single from Limoblaze’s upcoming album, “Young & Chosen,” arriving on August 23rd.

Watch the video below:

