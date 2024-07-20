Fringe & Flow: a Sultry Vacation Look We Can’t Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee

Connect with us

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Ghanaian content creator, Gezelle Renee, has us feeling all the summer vibe with her recent Instagram post featuring a fashionable look she rocked on vacation. FYI, we already added this one to cart.

Gigi (as she’s fondly called) rocked the OBI fringe set from Andrea Iyamah comprising a tie-back Rosemary green bralette and high-waist pants meticulously embellished with layers of fringe. She paired the set with a ponytail hairdo, soft makeup, a golden purse, shoes, bold golden accessories, and her pristine melanin glow to complete this look.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch her slay:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @gezellerenee

Outfit: @andreaiyamah

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

