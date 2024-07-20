BN TV
Fringe & Flow: a Sultry Vacation Look We Can’t Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee
Ghanaian content creator, Gezelle Renee, has us feeling all the summer vibe with her recent Instagram post featuring a fashionable look she rocked on vacation. FYI, we already added this one to cart.
Gigi (as she’s fondly called) rocked the OBI fringe set from Andrea Iyamah comprising a tie-back Rosemary green bralette and high-waist pants meticulously embellished with layers of fringe. She paired the set with a ponytail hairdo, soft makeup, a golden purse, shoes, bold golden accessories, and her pristine melanin glow to complete this look.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch her slay:
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @gezellerenee
Outfit: @andreaiyamah