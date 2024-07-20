Fringe & Flow: a Sultry Vacation Look We Can’t Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee

Ghanaian content creator, Gezelle Renee, has us feeling all the summer vibe with her recent Instagram post featuring a fashionable look she rocked on vacation. FYI, we already added this one to cart.

Gigi (as she’s fondly called) rocked the OBI fringe set from Andrea Iyamah comprising a tie-back Rosemary green bralette and high-waist pants meticulously embellished with layers of fringe. She paired the set with a ponytail hairdo, soft makeup, a golden purse, shoes, bold golden accessories, and her pristine melanin glow to complete this look.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch her slay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @gezellerenee

Outfit: @andreaiyamah

