Tomike Adeoye Shares Her Balancing Act on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

4 seconds ago

Get ready for a dose of mummy power. This episode of “Mums Next Door” welcomes the ever-vibrant and energetic Olori Ebi, Tomike Adeoye, for a conversation that’s inspiring and relatable. Tomike opens up about her entire motherhood journey, from navigating pregnancy challenges to slaying motherhood like a boss after childbirth.

She’ll also share valuable insights on how she manages her ever-demanding career while raising her little ones.

Watch below:

