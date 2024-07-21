BN TV
“Call Me Iya Ibeji” Sisi Yemmie is Officially a Mum of Twins!”
Sisi Yemmie is a new mum again, and this time, to twins. The food and lifestyle blogger shared her joyous news today, announcing that she can now be called “Iya Ibeji,” which translates to “mother of twins” in Yoruba.
Yo!!!! It has been a journey over here, I am still surprised I had twins. I am now a mom of 5 and we have a family of 7. God is great!
Watch her announcement video below:
