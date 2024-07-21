Connect with us

"Call Me Iya Ibeji" Sisi Yemmie is Officially a Mum of Twins!

Tomike Adeoye Shares Her Balancing Act on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

Limoblaze Drops Uplifting New Single "Holy Father"

Fringe & Flow: A Sultry Vacation Look We Can't Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee

Chike Gets Introspective in "Man Not God" Music Video

Zozo Says No to Kitchen Chaos in Episode 8 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Tony Elumelu Connects with Music Icons, ASAP Rocky & REMA, at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Watch Davido, BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel in Music Video of "Ogechi" Remix

Niniola's "Formula" feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single "Fire on Me"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sisi Yemmie is a new mum again, and this time, to twins. The food and lifestyle blogger shared her joyous news today, announcing that she can now be called “Iya Ibeji,” which translates to “mother of twins” in Yoruba.

Yo!!!! It has been a journey over here, I am still surprised I had twins. I am now a mom of 5 and we have a family of 7. God is great! 

Sharing her experience on her YouTube channel, Sisi Yemmie recounted the journey as a series of surprises. First, she was shocked to discover she was pregnant, and then even more surprised to learn she was expecting twins. She had planned for her previous child, Tani, to be her last, but God had other plans. She described the feeling as surreal until the babies arrived.

Now, adjusting to life as a mother of five and part of a family of seven has been a significant change. The family has grown beyond her wildest imagination, and she’s still getting used to being called Iya Ibeji.

Watch her announcement video below:

Watch her share her pregnancy journey below:

