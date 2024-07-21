“Call Me Iya Ibeji” Sisi Yemmie is Officially a Mum of Twins!”

Sharing her experience on her YouTube channel, Sisi Yemmie recounted the journey as a series of surprises. First, she was shocked to discover she was pregnant, and then even more surprised to learn she was expecting twins. She had planned for her previous child, Tani, to be her last, but God had other plans. She described the feeling as surreal until the babies arrived.

Now, adjusting to life as a mother of five and part of a family of seven has been a significant change. The family has grown beyond her wildest imagination, and she’s still getting used to being called Iya Ibeji.