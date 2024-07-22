Connect with us

Fola David Draws a 1,000-Metre Masterpiece for Guinness World Record Attempt

Fola David, a visual artist and medical doctor, has undertaken an ambitious artistic feat, creating a massive drawing that could potentially break the record for the largest individual drawing. Stretching across a staggering 1,000 metres of canvas, the artwork titled “Unity in Diversity” is a message of peace and understanding between Nigeria’s diverse tribes.

“The title of the drawing is “Unity in Diversity” and the message is love and peace which are vital components to our development as a nation,” Fola said.

The current Guinness World Record holder for the largest drawing by an individual is Ravi Soni from India with a drawing of 629.98 m² (6781.04 ft²). Fola initially aimed to break the record with an 850-square-meter piece, but his ambition grew during the attempt, which kicked off on July 16th at Lagos’ Onikan Stadium.

His journey towards a Guinness World Record has garnered significant support, attracting visits from prominent figures and celebrities like the former governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, Lagos State’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, Hilda Baci – a Guinness world record holder herself, Farooq Faq Oreagba, Alex, Ruggedman, Olumide Oworu, Kaffy Shafau, and Aproko Doctor. The students of the University of Lagos,

Watch the highlights of his attempt:

His painting brush arrives

Peter Obi showed up to support Fola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Foladavid MD, PhD.H (@foladavid)

Hilda Baci at the event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Foladavid MD, PhD.H (@foladavid)

On day 4 when he broke the current record of 629.98 square meters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Foladavid MD, PhD.H (@foladavid)

Farooq Faq Oreagba, aka, Mr Steeze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Foladavid MD, PhD.H (@foladavid)

Volunteers clean up the canvas after a rainfall

Fola David completes his 1,000-metre masterpiece

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobbie B (@tobbinator)

