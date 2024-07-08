Fola David Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Drawing by an Individual

Fola David, a medical doctor and visual and hyper-realism artist, is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by an individual. This drawing, titled, “Unity in Diversity,” will depict a map of Nigeria showcasing its diverse cultures across a massive 850-square-meter canvas.

The six-day drawing marathon kicks off on July 16th at Lagos’ Onikan Stadium, with David aiming to complete the drawing by July 21st.

“I am doing this drawing not only as a reflection of our cultural identities but also as a medium for building understanding and unity among diverse Nigerian tribes thereby promoting peaceful coexistence in my country” Fola says.

The title of the drawing is “Unity in Diversity” and the message is love and peace which are vital components to our development as a nation,” Fola adds. “This project was built around the celebration of our multicultural heritage and the knowledge that the growth, development and ultimate survival of our great nation will be determined by the willingness and conscious efforts of the Nigerian people to live together in peace and harmony irrespective of their ethnic background.”

The current Guinness World Record holder for the largest drawing by an individual is Ravi Soni from India with a drawing of 629.98 m² (6781.04 ft²).