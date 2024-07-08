Ifedayo Agoro Opens Up About Anxiety & Finding Her Passion on “With Chude”

Ifedayo Agoro, the powerhouse behind the community “Diary of a Nigerian Girl” (DANG), recently sat down with Chude Jideonwo on his popular podcast, “With Chude” for a heartfelt, honest, and deep conversation.

The conversation explored Agoro’s journey of building DANG, fueled by her passion for amplifying authentic women’s stories across Nigeria. Remarkably, the community has transcended the digital sphere, evolving into a thriving business.

However, Ifedayo’s openness extends beyond her professional success. She bravely shared her personal struggles with anxiety, tracing its roots back to the loss of her mother. This trauma, coupled with a draining relationship and a soul-crushing job in the oil and gas industry, compounded her mental and emotional state.

