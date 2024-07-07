Connect with us

Bisola Aiyeola Shares Her Parenting Journey on "Mums Next Door" with Maria Chike

Victony Gets Real on "Stubborn" & His Music Journey on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Ayra Starr Channels Confidence in "Birds Sing Of Money" Performance Video

Watch Firstklaz & Joeboy Move to "Gen Z Faaji" in New Music Video

Theophilus Sunday's "From Your Throne" is a Cry For Worship & Spiritual Connection

What Went Down at the Office Party? Don't Miss Episode 4 of "Bottomline"

Unexpected Guests Turn Up the Heat in Episode 6 of "My Name is Zozo"

New Video: Mercy Chinwo - More Than Enough

SYEMCA Drops New Single "WWGD" (What We Gone Do?) with Visualiser

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Epic "House of Ga'a" Hits Netflix July 26th | Watch Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This episode of the “Mums Next Door” podcast hosts the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, who shared how she navigated motherhood as a single parent and her parenting journey.

In the rapid-fire segment, the actress, singer, and TV personality confessed to being judged on her parenting choices, revealing her daughter uses a laptop for schoolwork but doesn’t have a phone. She also playfully admitted to judging other moms herself.

The conversation with Maria Chike also explored the unique challenges and joys of raising a teenage daughter who’s nearly caught up in height. She discussed the sweet feeling of “growing up together” and the evolving conversations they share.

Watch below:

