Bisola Aiyeola Shares Her Parenting Journey on “Mums Next Door” with Maria Chike

This episode of the “Mums Next Door” podcast hosts the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, who shared how she navigated motherhood as a single parent and her parenting journey.

In the rapid-fire segment, the actress, singer, and TV personality confessed to being judged on her parenting choices, revealing her daughter uses a laptop for schoolwork but doesn’t have a phone. She also playfully admitted to judging other moms herself.

The conversation with Maria Chike also explored the unique challenges and joys of raising a teenage daughter who’s nearly caught up in height. She discussed the sweet feeling of “growing up together” and the evolving conversations they share.