Victony Gets Real on “Stubborn” & His Music Journey on “Is This Seat Taken?”

On this episode of “Is This Seat Taken? singer and songwriter, Victony has Chinasa Anukam take the seat for a chat talks on his new album, Stubborn, working with Asake and the process behind making the album.

He talks about his childhood, growing up with three sisters and a brother, and their reactions to his chosen music career. The conversation also highlighted some hilarious memories, like the time his labour prefect badge was taken away from him in secondary school and his dramatic portrayal of a “wicked father” in a school play at the tender age of 13.

Beyond music, Victony reveals the things that spark joy in his life – his supportive family and cherished old friends.

Watch below:

