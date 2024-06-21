Connect with us

Music

Victony drops Debut Album "Stubborn" | Listen Here

Music

New Music: Soundz feat. Bad Boy Timz - Dis Kain Luv

Features Music

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Music

Black Sherif Drops New Track "Kilos Milos"

Music

Shallipopi and Rema Team Up for Anthem "Benin Boys"

BN TV Music

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade & Loud Urban Choir Team Up for "Tomorrow" Refix

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of "Goodbye (Warm Up)"

Music

Simi Reveals Tracklist for "Lost And Found" Album feat. Asa, Ladipoe & Ebenezer Obey

Music Promotions

Rukmanisoftie Celebrates "Angel on the Run" Anniversary with Special Gift for Fans

Music

Victony drops Debut Album “Stubborn” | Listen Here

Avatar photo

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Victony‘s debut album “Stubborn” is finally here. This 14-track project is a mix of Afrobeats, amapiano, R&B, and more, all centred around themes of perseverance and positivity.

Victony describes the album as a reflection on his journey and a celebration of his resilience. “With Outlaw, I tried to let people know that [I am] different,” the artist born Anthony Victor tells Apple Music. “Here, I’m continuing with that stubbornness, telling people we haven’t switched lanes. I’m still about being me regardless of who likes it or not. And just reflecting back on everything that I have been through and where I’m coming from—because it’s not necessarily a land of dreams. It’s not easy to be from Lagos. You have to be hopeful because there’s not much to give you hope around you. Victony is resilient, and I feel like this album truly represents who I am now.” Here, he talks through key tracks from the album.

He collaborates with different talented artists including Asake, SAINt JHN, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php