Victony drops Debut Album “Stubborn” | Listen Here

Victony‘s debut album “Stubborn” is finally here. This 14-track project is a mix of Afrobeats, amapiano, R&B, and more, all centred around themes of perseverance and positivity.

Victony describes the album as a reflection on his journey and a celebration of his resilience. “With Outlaw, I tried to let people know that [I am] different,” the artist born Anthony Victor tells Apple Music. “Here, I’m continuing with that stubbornness, telling people we haven’t switched lanes. I’m still about being me regardless of who likes it or not. And just reflecting back on everything that I have been through and where I’m coming from—because it’s not necessarily a land of dreams. It’s not easy to be from Lagos. You have to be hopeful because there’s not much to give you hope around you. Victony is resilient, and I feel like this album truly represents who I am now.” Here, he talks through key tracks from the album.

He collaborates with different talented artists including Asake, SAINt JHN, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Listen to the album below:

