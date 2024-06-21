Tems is Chinasa Anukam’s Latest Guest on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Superstar Tems joins Chinasa Anukam on “Is This Seat Taken?” for a revealing conversation. The episode kicks off with a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as Tems revisits “Falling,” the collaboration with Ladipoe she had a long time ago and explains how the collaboration came to be.

The conversation doesn’t stop there. Tems sheds light on the inspiration behind other songs like “Looku Looku” and “Try Me.” She also opens up about encountering musical titans. From maintaining her composure when Adele belted out “Try Me” to her, to radiating confidence when meeting icons like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Mary J. Blige, Tems offers a glimpse into her experiences.

But the conversation extends beyond music. Tems dives into her childhood, family background, fashion and diverse interests. She even reveals her past as a super introvert and what it’s like to date her.

Enjoy!

