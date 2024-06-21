BN TV
Mrs. Kasali’s Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV’s “Bottomline”
This episode of Ndani TV’s “Bottomline” gets chaotic when Mrs Kasali, brings her son Tobi to work. Things get even more interesting when she needs to leave the office for a task. Stuck without childcare, she faces a dilemma – who will watch Tobi?
Having promised Hauwa, a day off, Hauwa is left to look after Tobi. Unfortunately, Tobi isn’t exactly an angel. His presence in the office creates a whirlwind of mischief, ensuring everyone gets a taste of his troublemaking ways.
