Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

Yemi Alade & Loud Urban Choir Team Up for "Tomorrow" Refix

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of "Goodbye (Warm Up)"

Majeeed's "Rollercoaster (Laba Laba)" Video Captures the Turmoil of Love | Watch

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

3 hours ago

This episode of Ndani TV’s “Bottomline” gets chaotic when Mrs Kasali, brings her son Tobi to work. Things get even more interesting when she needs to leave the office for a task. Stuck without childcare, she faces a dilemma – who will watch Tobi?

Having promised Hauwa, a day off, Hauwa is left to look after Tobi. Unfortunately, Tobi isn’t exactly an angel. His presence in the office creates a whirlwind of mischief, ensuring everyone gets a taste of his troublemaking ways.

Watch here:

Watch episode 1 below:

