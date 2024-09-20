James Gardiner, Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Daniel Oriahi Play for Shots on Ndani TV’s “TGIF Show”

The “Ndani TGIF Show” is back with a fresh episode, and this time, it features two stars from the film: “The Weekend“—James Gardiner and Uzoamaka Aniunoh—alongside the film’s director, Daniel Oriahi. The trio dive into a fun quiz, testing their knowledge of entertainment and much more.

“The Weekend” is a pyschological thriller that follows a young woman, Nikya, who persuades her fiancé, Luke, to visit his parents—whom he hasn’t seen in a decade. But things take a dark turn when Nikya starts to suspect something sinister is happening.

On the Ndani TGIF Show, they answer a variety of questions, from entertainment trivia to personal anecdotes, and as you know, there’s a catch—every missed question earns them a shot. Curious to see who took the most shots?

Watch the episode below