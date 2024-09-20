Watch Chizoba Chigbo on Life After #BBNaija, Sisterhood & Her Next Chapter

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chizoba Chigbo recently had a chat with BellaNaija studio about her time in the “No Loose Guard” season. Chizoba, who was evicted after Ben on Sunday, shared her thoughts on the housemates, her experience in the game, and what’s next for her.

Chizoba revealed that she learned a lot during her time in the Big Brother house, especially about the entertainment industry. She’s excited to apply these lessons and showcase her best self now that she’s out of the game. “Expect great things from me,” she said confidently.

When asked about assembling a winning team for a BellaNaija x She Tank task, Chizoba enthusiastically named her sister Onyeka, Topher, Kassia, Handi, Nelly, and Anita as her dream team

In a fun twist, Chizoba was also asked if she’d take a hundred million Naira in exchange for never working again. Want to know her answer? Watch below to find out.