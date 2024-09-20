Connect with us

Boy Spyce Chooses Success Over Drama in New Single “Shout”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Boy Spyce releases a new single, “Shout,” alongside an engaging lyric video. In this anthem of self-assurance and ambition, the artist taps into themes of success and a drama-free lifestyle, showcasing a blend of confidence and finesse.

“Shout” highlights Boy Spyce’s laser focus on financial goals, with his mantra being “money on my mind,” as he steadily climbs toward greater achievements.

He distances himself from conflict (“I no fit con shout”) and beef, emphasising his desire for peace and enjoyment over confrontation. The chorus reiterates his refusal to engage in negativity or loud, unnecessary arguments, preferring to focus on his own journey and accomplishments

Watch the lyric video below:

