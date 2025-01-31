Connect with us

BN TV Music

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

BN TV Music

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration “So It Goes”

BN TV Music

Skiibii Can’t Get Enough of His Muse in ‘Carry For Head’ Music Video | Watch

BN TV Music

Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for "Pounds and Dollars"

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Is Bringing All the Good Vibes with "Happy Day" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of "Summer Rain" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola & More

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

BN TV

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers “I’ll Be There” Right on Time

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

January is finally wrapping up, and love is already in the air. With February – the month of love – a day away, Boy Spyce couldn’t have picked a better time to drop Ill Be There.” It’s more than just a song; it’s a love letter, a promise to stay through every season, every wrinkle, and every grey hair.

I will be there when your hair starts turning grey. I will be there with the wrinkles on your face, he sings, the kind of words that make you believe in love that lasts.

Produced by Kehinde “Louddaaa” Alabi, “I’ll Be There is warm, sweet, and perfect for the season of love.

Listen to “I’ll Be There below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php