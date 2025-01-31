A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers “I’ll Be There” Right on Time

January is finally wrapping up, and love is already in the air. With February – the month of love – a day away, Boy Spyce couldn’t have picked a better time to drop “I‘ll Be There.” It’s more than just a song; it’s a love letter, a promise to stay through every season, every wrinkle, and every grey hair.

“I will be there when your hair starts turning grey. I will be there with the wrinkles on your face,“ he sings, the kind of words that make you believe in love that lasts.

Produced by Kehinde “Louddaaa” Alabi, “I’ll Be There“ is warm, sweet, and perfect for the season of love.

Listen to “I’ll Be There“ below: