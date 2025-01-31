Qing Madi Is in Her Era of Self-Discovery with Debut Album “I Am the Blueprint”

The Nigerian music scene is off to a promising start in 2025. Before 2024 wrapped up, we shared the exciting lineup of albums expected this year. Now, just in time for the month of love, Qing Madi has taken the lead, kicking off the year with the release of her debut album, “I Am the Blueprint.”

“I am the architect of my own destiny. I am the Blueprint. The way music should be. This album is my story—the struggles, the triumphs, the journey. I Am The Blueprint is more than just music, it’s my legacy,” Madi shares.

Across 13 tracks, she explores the complexities of love and relationships, capturing both the highs and heartbreaks with a fresh perspective. “I just love how wide and open love is, how different, dimensionally, it could get,” she says, reflecting on her songwriting. “I feel like creating songs like these is very vital, because you’re validating a lot of people’s feelings. And it can low-key be advice, because someone somewhere can be in a one-sided relationship where they’re just uncertain about a lot of things.”

Before “I Am the Blueprint”, Qing Madi had already made a name for herself with her 2023 self-titled EP, which produced two hits—“American Love™️” and “Ole”, her collaboration with BNXN. In the lead-up to her album, she also released three singles—“”Favourite Pyscho,” “Akanchawa,” and “Ali Bomaye.”

On “I Am the Blueprint,” Madi stays true to her signature sound, steering clear of amapiano-infused dance beats and instead embracing slow-to-midtempo production. Her soulful soprano takes centre stage, delivering thoughtful reflections on love, self-discovery, and the emotions that come with them.

Listen to the album below