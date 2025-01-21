From “Akanchawa” to “Ali Bomaye”: Qing Madi’s Year Is Off To A Hot Start

We’re only three weeks into the year, and Qing Madi is already on a roll! Just two weeks ago, she dropped a single and visualiser titled “Akanchawa.” Now, she’s back with another track, “Ali Bomaye,” along with its visuals.

Directed by Boi, the visuals show Qing Madi in a boxing ring, singing her heart out to a song that beautifully expresses love, devotion, and gratitude for someone who brings peace and stability amidst life’s chaos.

Fans have even more to look forward to, as her debut album, “I Am the Blueprint,” is set to drop on January 31st.

Watch the visuals for “Ali Bomaye” below: