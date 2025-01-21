Connect with us

Music

From “Akanchawa” to “Ali Bomaye”: Qing Madi's Year Is Off To A Hot Start

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Releases Visuals for "7 Lives" Off His Debut EP "Maffian"

Music Scoop Style

Seyi Vibez Goes Blonde & Bold with a Fresh Look for 2025 | See Photos

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

Music

Listen to Victor AD's Inspirational New Single "Derico"

BN TV Music

Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the "Baddie" Remix to Life

Music

Feel the Love in Skiibii's New Single with "Carry for Head"

Music

Terry Apala & Bella Shmurda Collaborate on New Love Single "Bride Price"

BN TV Music

Brown Joel Drops New Single "Lose My Mind" & Performs Live on A Colors Show

Music

From “Akanchawa” to “Ali Bomaye”: Qing Madi’s Year Is Off To A Hot Start

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We’re only three weeks into the year, and Qing Madi is already on a roll! Just two weeks ago, she dropped a single and visualiser titled Akanchawa. Now, she’s back with another track, Ali Bomaye, along with its visuals.

Directed by Boi, the visuals show Qing Madi in a boxing ring, singing her heart out to a song that beautifully expresses love, devotion, and gratitude for someone who brings peace and stability amidst life’s chaos.

Fans have even more to look forward to, as her debut album, I Am the Blueprint,” is set to drop on January 31st.

Watch the visuals for Ali Bomaye below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php