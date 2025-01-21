Connect with us

Ayo Maff Releases Visuals for "7 Lives" Off His Debut EP "Maffian"

Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Is It Love or Strategy? Yomi & Ella Keep Us Guessing

Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the "Baddie" Remix to Life

Brown Joel Drops New Single "Lose My Mind" & Performs Live on A Colors Show

Watch King Promise in "Eyes Dried Over" Visualiser feat. Tom Walker

Tyla Had a Spectacular 2024 & She's Sharing It All in This Recap Video

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising singer Ayo Maff, known for his hit single Dealer,” has just released the visuals for 7 Lives,” a track off his debut EP, “Maffian.”

7 Lives is a song that celebrates resilience, self-belief, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Ayo Maff breathes life into these themes through the visuals, directed by Olu The Wave, with captivating storytelling that elevates the message of the track.

Watch the visuals for “7 Lives” below:

