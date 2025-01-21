Ayo Maff Releases Visuals for “7 Lives” Off His Debut EP “Maffian”

Fast-rising singer Ayo Maff, known for his hit single “Dealer,” has just released the visuals for “7 Lives,” a track off his debut EP, “Maffian.”

“7 Lives“ is a song that celebrates resilience, self-belief, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Ayo Maff breathes life into these themes through the visuals, directed by Olu The Wave, with captivating storytelling that elevates the message of the track.

Watch the visuals for “7 Lives” below: