Ayo Maff Delivers Unfiltered Emotion & Grit in Debut EP “Maffian”

Ayo Maff has dropped his debut EP, “Maffian.” This 7-track project comes hot on the heels of his single, “Last Week,” which set the stage for the gritty, unapologetic sound that pulses throughout the EP. Born Ayorinde Mafoluku, Ayo Maff hails from Bariga, the same Lagos neighbourhood that shaped Afrobeats stars like Olamide and 9ice—artists whose music style Ayo says has significantly influenced his own sound.

On “Maffian,” Ayo’s raw, streetwise grit comes through loud and clear, especially on tracks like “A BEAUTIFUL SONG,” where he declares, “I be gangster, I no be loverboy.” His lyrics paint a vivid picture of a young man forced to grow up too fast, but one who knows he’s destined for greatness. On “Are you there?”, he confidently claims, “I’ve been here before I was born.”

Listen below: