With “Dupe,” Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

Some songs entertain, while others make you pause and reflect. Broda Shaggi’s latest release, “Dupe (Give Thanks),” does both.

Written from a place of gratitude, “Dupe” is about the unseen blessings that carry us through life. After a tough year—losing a loved one and surviving a near-death experience on set, Broda Shaggi found a new perspective on life.

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, he says:

Last year for me was a roller coaster of emotions, from loosing a fam, to almost losing my life on a movie set. But with all, it’s changed my perspective about life in general and reasons why constantly paying gratitude to my creator is important. Dupe is a song written from my heart and I would love everyone who listens to take the message to heart. Gratitude is a must.

More than just music, “Dupe” is a reminder to cherish life’s blessings, both big and small.

Watch “Dupe” below: