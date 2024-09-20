Ayra Starr Gets Real in BET’s “21 Questions” on Music, Culture, Jollof Rice & More

Ever wondered what your favorite Nigerian music star, Ayra Starr, thinks about everything from food to music? Well, wonder no more. In a recent episode of BET’s ’21 Questions,’ Ayra Starr spills the tea on her preferences and shares some fun facts about herself.

In this fun video, she shares her go-to driving playlist, reveals her favourite city, and even breaks down the age-old debate between Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice—unsurprisingly, she’s team Naija.

She also explains why she prefers TV shows over movies and reveals that she loves recording music alone in the studio with no one else around.

Watch the full video below: