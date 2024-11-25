Femi Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” Sweeps 6 Wins Including Best Actor at the 16th Best of Nollywood Awards

Last night was one for the books—and one Femi Adebayo won’t be forgetting anytime soon. The 16th edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards lit up the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Femi Adebayo’s epic film, “Jagun Jagun,” stole the show.

With six wins under its belt, “Jagun Jagun” was the star of the night, bagging awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Indigenous Film,” “Best Production Design,” “Best Special Effects,” and the big one—“Director of the Year” for Femi Adebayo and Bayo Tijani. And if that wasn’t enough, Femi Adebayo also took home the “Best Actor” award, making it his fourth win of the evening. Talk about a clean sweep!

Hosted by actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, the event celebrated the exceptional talent and creativity that continue to define Nollywood.

Watch Femi Adebayo’s heartfelt reaction to winning “Best Actor”—the cherry on top of an incredible night

One of the evening’s highlights was when “Momiwa,” claimed the awards for “Best Editing” and “Best Screenplay.”

Mercy Aigbe was also a major winner, taking home “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in “Ada Omo Daddy.” Her win was a well-deserved recognition of her skill and versatility in Nollywood.

Rising talents Ozechi Franklin Izuchukwu and Chioma Okafor also grabbed the spotlight as the “Most Promising Actor” and “Most Promising Actress,” respectively—a hint at the bright future of Nollywood.

Other winners include Wunmi Dada, who won “Best Actress” for her role in “Unknown Soja,” and Keppy Ekpenyong, who was awarded “Best Supporting Actor” for his performance in “The Weekend.”

A particularly emotional moment came when Kanayo O. Kanayo was presented with a lifetime achievement award by Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, alongside Aare Abisoye Fagade of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism.

In his acceptance speech, Kanayo dedicated the honour to Nollywood colleagues facing challenges like unemployment or illness, while expressing his gratitude to those championing the industry’s growth.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Cinematography

Adire

Director of the Year

Bayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Social Message

Unleashed

Best Short Film

Out of Many

Best Actor

Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Actress

Wunmi Dada (Unknown Soja)

Best Supporting Actress

Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Daddy)

Best Supporting Actor

Keppy Ekpenyong (The Weekend)

Best Editing

Momiwa

Best Costume

Jagun Jagun

Best Sound

Offshoot

Best Soundtrack

Oloku Ada

Best Use Of Food

Nwanyi Abacha

Best Indigenous Film

Jagun Jagun

Best Child Actor

Nifemi Lawal

Best Child Actress

Darasimi Nadi (Unknown Soja)

Most Promising Actor

Ozechi Franklin Izuchuchukwu

Most Promising Actress

Chioma Okafor

Best Production Design

Jagun Jagun

Best Screenplay

Momiwa

Best Use of Food

Orisa

Best Kiss

Halima Ganiyu & David Akande (Eti Keta)

Best Special Effect

Jagun Jagun

Best Documentary