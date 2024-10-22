“Jagun Jagun,” “Adire” & “The Weekend” Lead the Nominations at Best of Nollywood Awards 2024 – See Full List

The 2024 Best of Nollywood Awards has officially revealed its list of nominees, recognizing films and performances that have left a significant mark on the Nigerian film industry. Among the top contenders are audience favourites such as “Jagun Jagun,” “Adire,” and “The Weekend“, each representing Nollywood’s finest storytelling and filmmaking this year.

Leading the nominations is the Yoruba historical epic “Jagun Jagun,” directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. The Netflix film, which premiered in 2023, secured a staggering twelve nominations.

Close behind is “Adire,” a 2023 drama that has earned four nominations, including Best Actress for Nollywood star Kehinde Bankole. The film’s engaging plot and standout acting have made it a fan favourite.

Rounding out the list of top nominees is “The Weekend,” a psychological thriller directed by Daniel Oriahi. After debuting at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, the film continues to garner attention, earning a nomination for Best Director for Daniel Oriahi.

The Best of Nollywood Awards will take place in Kwara State on November 24, 2024, with renowned actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi set to host the event.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Short Film

“Out of Many”

“Bush Baby”

“Cry Me Awake”

“Brukaci”

Best Actress

Uche Mac-Auley: “My Name is Misan”

Bukunmi Oluwashina: “Jagun Jagun”

Omowunmi Dada: “Ada Omo Daddy”

Omowunmi Dada: “Unknown Soja”

Kehinde Bankole: “Adire”

Uzoamaka Anunoh: “The Weekend”

Jessica Blessing Nze: “Momiwa”

Best Cinematography

“Jagun Jagun”

“Something Like Gold”

“Adire”

“Ada Omo Daddy”

“Orisa”

“The Weekend”