Movies & TV
“Jagun Jagun,” “Adire” & “The Weekend” Lead the Nominations at Best of Nollywood Awards 2024 – See Full List
The 2024 Best of Nollywood Awards has officially revealed its list of nominees, recognizing films and performances that have left a significant mark on the Nigerian film industry. Among the top contenders are audience favourites such as “Jagun Jagun,” “Adire,” and “The Weekend“, each representing Nollywood’s finest storytelling and filmmaking this year.
Leading the nominations is the Yoruba historical epic “Jagun Jagun,” directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. The Netflix film, which premiered in 2023, secured a staggering twelve nominations.
Close behind is “Adire,” a 2023 drama that has earned four nominations, including Best Actress for Nollywood star Kehinde Bankole. The film’s engaging plot and standout acting have made it a fan favourite.
Rounding out the list of top nominees is “The Weekend,” a psychological thriller directed by Daniel Oriahi. After debuting at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, the film continues to garner attention, earning a nomination for Best Director for Daniel Oriahi.
The Best of Nollywood Awards will take place in Kwara State on November 24, 2024, with renowned actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi set to host the event.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Short Film
- “Out of Many”
- “Bush Baby”
- “Cry Me Awake”
- “Brukaci”
Best Actress
- Uche Mac-Auley: “My Name is Misan”
- Bukunmi Oluwashina: “Jagun Jagun”
- Omowunmi Dada: “Ada Omo Daddy”
- Omowunmi Dada: “Unknown Soja”
- Kehinde Bankole: “Adire”
- Uzoamaka Anunoh: “The Weekend”
- Jessica Blessing Nze: “Momiwa”
Best Cinematography
-
“Jagun Jagun”
-
“Something Like Gold”
-
“Adire”
-
“Ada Omo Daddy”
-
“Orisa”
- “The Weekend”
Director Of The Year
- Odunlade Adekola: “Orisa”
- Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo: “Jagun Jagun”
- Adebayo Tijani & Akay Mason: “Ada Omo Daddy”
- Kayode Kasum: “Ajosepo”
- Daniel Emeke Oriahi: “The Weekend”
- “Is it Your Money?”
- “Nightlife in Lasgidi”
- “Where is Chijoke?”
- “Senegal: A Legend is Born”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Offshoot”
- “Akudaaya (The Wrath)”
- “Unknown Soja”
- “Orisa”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Orisa”
- “Brukaci”
-
“What Happened at St James”
- “Momiwa”
- “My Name is Misan”
- “Life in a Day”
- “White and Black”
- “Damage Done”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Something Like Gold”
- “Orisa”
- “The Weekend”
- “Adire”
- Rahana Kukoyi Jimoh: “Oloku Ada”
- Darasimi Nadi: “Unknown Soja”
- Darasimi Nadi: “Ajosepo”
- Jasmine Olarotimi: “My Name is Misan”
- “Akudaaya (The Wrath)”
- “Etiketa”
- “Orisa”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Son of Iron”
- “Ada Omo Daddy”
- “Etiketa”
- “Nwanyi Abacha”
- “Orisa”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Orisa”
- “The Beads”
- “Etiketa”
- “Out of Many”
- “Oloku Ada”
- “Offshoot”
- “Ada Omo Daddy”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “The Beads”
- “Jagun Jagun”
- “Orisa”
- “Ada Omo Daddy”
- “Adire”
- “Offshoot”
- “What About Us?”
- “Ada Omo Daddy”
- “Damage Zone”
- “Momiwa”
- “Orisa”
- “Small Talk”
- Mercy Aigbe Adeoti: “Ada Omo Daddy”
- Meg Otanwa: “The Weekend”
- Binta Ayo Mogaji: “Unknown Soja”
- Gloria Anozie-Young: “The Weekend”
- Shaffy Bello: “Orisa”
- “Singleness is Bliss”
- “Etiketa”
- “L.I.F.E”
- “Small Talk”
- “Ada Omo Daddy”
- “Unleashed”
- Keppy Ekpenyoung: “The Weekend”
- Eso Dike: “Damage Done”
- Adedimeji Lateef: “Jagun Jagun”
- Roxy Antak: “Unknown Soja”
- Bimbo Manuel: “My Name is Misan”
- Odunlade Adekola: “Orisa”
- Femi Adebayo: “Jagun Jagun”
- Jide ‘J Blaze’ Oyegbile: “Damage Done”
- Deyemi Okanlawon: “Unknown Soja”
- Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo: “Small Talk”
- Halimah Ganiyu; “Etiketa”
- Chioma Okafor: “Life in a Day”
- Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni: “Singleness is Bliss”
- Folu Storms: “What About Us?”
- Tomike Adeoye: “Ajosepo“
- Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel Eme: “Ajosepo”
- Ozechi Franklyn Izuchukwu: “Nwanyi Abacha”
- Jide ‘J Blaze’ Oyegbile & Tomi Ojo: “Damage Done”
- Halimah Ganiyu & David Akande: “Etiketa”
- Kelechi Udegbe & Kehinde Bankole: “Offshoot”
- Omowunmi Dada & Tayo Faniran: “Ada Omo Daddy”
- Lawal Oluwanifemi: “Son of Iron”
- Michael Akpujiwa: “Momiwa”