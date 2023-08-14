Connect with us

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Beauty Events Style

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Beauty News Style

Bonang Matheba Reigns Supreme On The Women's Month Cover Of GLAMOUR Magazine SA

Beauty

Tolu J Shares A Detailed Tutorial On The Viral TikTok "Latte Makeup" Beauty Trend

Beauty

How To Prevent & Fix Chlorine Damaged Hair, Thanks Adanna Madueke

Beauty

Discover Glory O. Kings' Step-by-Step Guide to Preparing 4C Hair for a Protective Style

Beauty Style

It’s All About Black Barbies This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 247

Beauty BN TV

Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Beauty

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood stars trooped into Lekki, Lagos for the private screening of JAGUN JAGUN — the latest Netflix war movie, set in ancient Yorubaland, from Femi Adebayo Salami, a heavyweight actor/producer in the Yoruba movie industry and son of veteran Yoruba actor/producer Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) who also starred in the movie.

See how distinguished guests rocked the event in stunning beauty looks, inspired by the Afrocentric theme. The interesting updos and facebeats deserve your attention. Keep scrolling:

Eniola Ajao

Cowrie-embellished geometric updo paired with bold brows, smokey white-lined eyes, and glossy lips

Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @medlincouturecollection
Makeup: @pebblestouch
Hairstyling: @oludavid
Photography: @photokulture

Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori

A flawless skin finish with halo eyes, indigenous Afro plaiting and glossy lips

Hairstylist: @hairniola__
Makeup artist: @atikemakeovers
Jumpsuit: @accostcollection
Stylist: @Mayoks_michael
Photographer: @lexxizpictures

Oluwakemi Irinoye

Latte Makeup paired with an afro kinky updo

Hairstylist: @mimishairdom
MUA: @official_golden_pearls
Outfit & Styling: @curves__couture

Efe Irele

Premium African gele paired with latte makeup

Makeup Artist: @zantiara_lagos
Outfit Designer: @emmykasbit
Photographer: @photosagie
Gele Artist: @gelebyboj
Creative director: @anniet.e

Adebimpe (Oyebade) Adedimeji

Her impeccable facebeat is paired with a proudly indigenous braided updo decked with rich beads like a regal priestess

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OYEBADE B. O. F. E (@mo_bimpe)

Makeup Artist: @__tinamac
Hairstylist: @quistehair
Stylist: @styled_by_maklinscout
Outfit: @styled_by_maklinscout
Photographer: @toniegrapher

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Ezinne Odukomaiya Talks to Us About Becoming a Mother at 15, Life & Motherhood in This Week’s “Doing Life With…”

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Help Health Emergency Initiative Raise Funds to Fight Malaria and Sepsis via Donate NG

#BNCampusSeries: Follow The Stories of Nigerian Students in BellaNaija’s New Series

Bumps, Babies & Motherhood: We’re Following the Journey of 3 Mothers in Their Twenties
css.php