These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention
Nollywood stars trooped into Lekki, Lagos for the private screening of JAGUN JAGUN — the latest Netflix war movie, set in ancient Yorubaland, from Femi Adebayo Salami, a heavyweight actor/producer in the Yoruba movie industry and son of veteran Yoruba actor/producer Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) who also starred in the movie.
See how distinguished guests rocked the event in stunning beauty looks, inspired by the Afrocentric theme. The interesting updos and facebeats deserve your attention. Keep scrolling:
Eniola Ajao
Cowrie-embellished geometric updo paired with bold brows, smokey white-lined eyes, and glossy lips
Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @medlincouturecollection
Makeup: @pebblestouch
Hairstyling: @oludavid
Photography: @photokulture
Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori
A flawless skin finish with halo eyes, indigenous Afro plaiting and glossy lips
Hairstylist: @hairniola__
Makeup artist: @atikemakeovers
Jumpsuit: @accostcollection
Stylist: @Mayoks_michael
Photographer: @lexxizpictures
Oluwakemi Irinoye
Latte Makeup paired with an afro kinky updo
Hairstylist: @mimishairdom
MUA: @official_golden_pearls
Outfit & Styling: @curves__couture
Efe Irele
Premium African gele paired with latte makeup
Makeup Artist: @zantiara_lagos
Outfit Designer: @emmykasbit
Photographer: @photosagie
Gele Artist: @gelebyboj
Creative director: @anniet.e
Adebimpe (Oyebade) Adedimeji
Her impeccable facebeat is paired with a proudly indigenous braided updo decked with rich beads like a regal priestess
Makeup Artist: @__tinamac
Hairstylist: @quistehair
Stylist: @styled_by_maklinscout
Outfit: @styled_by_maklinscout
Photographer: @toniegrapher
