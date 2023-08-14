These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Nollywood stars trooped into Lekki, Lagos for the private screening of JAGUN JAGUN — the latest Netflix war movie, set in ancient Yorubaland, from Femi Adebayo Salami, a heavyweight actor/producer in the Yoruba movie industry and son of veteran Yoruba actor/producer Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) who also starred in the movie.

See how distinguished guests rocked the event in stunning beauty looks, inspired by the Afrocentric theme. The interesting updos and facebeats deserve your attention. Keep scrolling:

Eniola Ajao

Cowrie-embellished geometric updo paired with bold brows, smokey white-lined eyes, and glossy lips

Styling: @medlinboss

Outfit: @medlincouturecollection

Makeup: @pebblestouch

Hairstyling: @oludavid

Photography: @photokulture

Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori

A flawless skin finish with halo eyes, indigenous Afro plaiting and glossy lips

Hairstylist: @hairniola__

Makeup artist: @atikemakeovers

Jumpsuit: @accostcollection

Stylist: @Mayoks_michael

Photographer: @lexxizpictures

Oluwakemi Irinoye

Latte Makeup paired with an afro kinky updo

Hairstylist: @mimishairdom

MUA: @official_golden_pearls

Outfit & Styling: @curves__couture

Efe Irele

Premium African gele paired with latte makeup

Makeup Artist: @zantiara_lagos

Outfit Designer: @emmykasbit

Photographer: @photosagie

Gele Artist: @gelebyboj

Creative director: @anniet.e

Adebimpe (Oyebade) Adedimeji

Her impeccable facebeat is paired with a proudly indigenous braided updo decked with rich beads like a regal priestess

A post shared by OYEBADE B. O. F. E (@mo_bimpe)

Makeup Artist: @__tinamac

Hairstylist: @quistehair

Stylist: @styled_by_maklinscout

Outfit: @styled_by_maklinscout

Photographer: @toniegrapher

