 Temi Otedola Was A Proper Lagos Babe At Her Latest Outing

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian actress and style star Temi Otedola steps out in style donning Lisa Folawiyo‘s creations for her most recent outing.

@temiotedola

buy naija brands

♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

The outfit garnering attention showcases Lisa Folawiyo Studio‘s celebrated vibrant ankara print, featuring a two-tone pinafore dress accentuated by a central zipper, tastefully paired with a transparent, long-sleeved top from the same brand. Instead of clashing, the unique prints seamlessly harmonised with each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

To take the look even further, Temi opts for a pink and lilac eyeshadow combination that matches her outfit, perfectly paired with drop earrings in the same shade, newly styled bantu knots and sleek edges.

 

Credits

Photography: @itsvphoto
Makeup: @_shirleyannedapaah

