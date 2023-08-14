 Temi Otedola Was A Proper Lagos Babe At Her Latest Outing

Nigerian actress and style star Temi Otedola steps out in style donning Lisa Folawiyo‘s creations for her most recent outing.

The outfit garnering attention showcases Lisa Folawiyo Studio‘s celebrated vibrant ankara print, featuring a two-tone pinafore dress accentuated by a central zipper, tastefully paired with a transparent, long-sleeved top from the same brand. Instead of clashing, the unique prints seamlessly harmonised with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

To take the look even further, Temi opts for a pink and lilac eyeshadow combination that matches her outfit, perfectly paired with drop earrings in the same shade, newly styled bantu knots and sleek edges.

Credits

Photography: @itsvphoto

Makeup: @_shirleyannedapaah