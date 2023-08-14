Style
Temi Otedola Was A Proper Lagos Babe At Her Latest Outing
Nigerian actress and style star Temi Otedola steps out in style donning Lisa Folawiyo‘s creations for her most recent outing.
@temiotedola
The outfit garnering attention showcases Lisa Folawiyo Studio‘s celebrated vibrant ankara print, featuring a two-tone pinafore dress accentuated by a central zipper, tastefully paired with a transparent, long-sleeved top from the same brand. Instead of clashing, the unique prints seamlessly harmonised with each other.
To take the look even further, Temi opts for a pink and lilac eyeshadow combination that matches her outfit, perfectly paired with drop earrings in the same shade, newly styled bantu knots and sleek edges.
Credits
Photography: @itsvphoto
Makeup: @_shirleyannedapaah
