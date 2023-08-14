Style
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian actress, presenter & producer — Stephanie Coker Aderinokun. This style star keeps it clean and classy every time rocking a wide variety of clothing including suits, native attires, evening dresses and more.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Stephanie’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pair an elegant red dress with strappy heels
Tuesday
Layer a brown leather blazer with a black bodycon top and pair it with neutral pants, mixed-tone shoes and a bag
Wednesday
Rock a hawt fuschia pink dress or 2-piece with neon heels and bag. Accessorize with luxe jewellery
Thursday
Pair a monotone corset-banded skirt with a multicoloured shirt
Friday
Rock a mini skirt suit, layered or shirtless
Switch into an elegant dress with bulky heels for an evening outing
Saturday
Slay Owambe in a bespoke Naija skirt and blouse with an elegant gele
Sunday
Relax in a staycation-worthy white dress paired with a nice hat and flats
Credit: @stephaniecoker