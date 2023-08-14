Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian actress, presenter & producer — Stephanie Coker Aderinokun. This style star keeps it clean and classy every time rocking a wide variety of clothing including suits, native attires, evening dresses and more.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Stephanie’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair an elegant red dress with strappy heels

Tuesday

Layer a brown leather blazer with a black bodycon top and pair it with neutral pants, mixed-tone shoes and a bag

Wednesday

Rock a hawt fuschia pink dress or 2-piece with neon heels and bag. Accessorize with luxe jewellery

Thursday

Pair a monotone corset-banded skirt with a multicoloured shirt

Friday

Rock a mini skirt suit, layered or shirtless

Switch into an elegant dress with bulky heels for an evening outing

Saturday

Slay Owambe in a bespoke Naija skirt and blouse with an elegant gele

Sunday

Relax in a staycation-worthy white dress paired with a nice hat and flats

Credit: @stephaniecoker

Credit: @stephaniecoker

Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

