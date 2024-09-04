Connect with us

Style

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

Beauty Culture Style

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

BN TV Events News Style

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Music News Relationships Style

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Style

The #TYLoveRocks24 Bridal Train Served The Right Colour Block Glam

Promotions Style

Ashluxury.com Celebrates Two Years of Transforming Luxury Fashion in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in Beaded Adire & Denim on BBNaija Eviction Night

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Style

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

Avatar photo

Published

27 seconds ago

 on

Multiple award-winning actress Efe Irele made a striking impression at the Break of Dawn movie premiere, exuding confidence and sophistication in a sleek black suit with flared pants. Paired with a bold red tie and a statement brooch, her ensemble was a masterclass in pairing a power dressing with a touch of colour.  The addition of a black hat added a touch of mystery and a sophisticated edge. She paired this look with black pumps, black earrings, red manicure and red-lipped makeup, completing a look an already sophisticated look.

Swipe through the carousel for more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Way to make a bold statement!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Watch the BTS below:

Bellastylista: @efeirele
Creative direction and Styling: @exqueze_me_
Hair: @touchofibee
Suit: @luxbybecca
Photo: @koal_world

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?
css.php