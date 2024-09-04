Style
Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing
Multiple award-winning actress Efe Irele made a striking impression at the “Break of Dawn“ movie premiere, exuding confidence and sophistication in a sleek black suit with flared pants. Paired with a bold red tie and a statement brooch, her ensemble was a masterclass in pairing a power dressing with a touch of colour. The addition of a black hat added a touch of mystery and a sophisticated edge. She paired this look with black pumps, black earrings, red manicure and red-lipped makeup, completing a look an already sophisticated look.
Way to make a bold statement!
Bellastylista: @efeirele
Creative direction and Styling: @exqueze_me_
Hair: @touchofibee
Suit: @luxbybecca
Photo: @koal_world