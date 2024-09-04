Connect with us

Style

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Style

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

Beauty Culture Style

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

BN TV Events News Style

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Music News Relationships Style

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Style

The #TYLoveRocks24 Bridal Train Served The Right Colour Block Glam

Promotions Style

Ashluxury.com Celebrates Two Years of Transforming Luxury Fashion in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in Beaded Adire & Denim on BBNaija Eviction Night

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamiOhMyHair (@mamiohmyhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships
css.php